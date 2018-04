Selena Gomez was trying to just get some Starbucks in peace just like any of us. Well, maybe not me because I hate coffee, but anyway the paparazzi was really grilling her trying to ascertain if she’s still committed to Justin Bieber. This prompted to Selena to tell them essentially stop following me freaks; you’re scary.

I can’t share the video footage due to pesky copyright laws, but click HERE and you can see it for yourself.