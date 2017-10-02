Selena Gomez Is Working on a Documentary Highlighting Her Battle With Lupus

After months of health battles, Selena Gomez is ready to tell her side of the story. The 25-year-old star revealed to fans last month that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to her Lupus. Her good friend Francia Raisa donated one of her kidneys and they both were thankfully able to have a full recovery. And now, sources exclusively tell In Touch that she is ready to tell her story in a new documentary about her health.

“She’s making a documentary about her health issues,” a source exclusively says. “Selena will talk about her journey, give viewers insight into lupus and clear up any misunderstandings.”

