Selena Gomez revealed that she had a KIDNEY TRANSPLANT earlier this summer. Her best friend Francia was the donor. Selena has Lupus, and her doctors told her that she needed a transplant.

TMZ says she actually had to be rushed to the hospital back in May because of “kidney failure”…so she obviously needed the operation ASAP.

It’s unclear exactly when it took place, other than that it was “months ago.” Both Selena and Francia are well into the recovery process.