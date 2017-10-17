Selena Gomez Reaches Out To Help Save Suicidal Fan
By Brock Mathews
|
Oct 17, 2017 @ 4:03 PM

So according to The Blast, Selena Gomez may have helped save the life of a suicidal fan.  This happened Sunday night.. a female fan who runs a Selena fan page posted a suicide message saying she planned to end her life.  Thousands of people commented on the post pleading with her to not follow through, while tagging Selena in their comments.  Selena took notice and sent her the following message:

“I don’t care if you love or hate me, suicide is never the answer. If you need someone to talk to, please dm me – you are loved by your family and friends, trust me. I love you.”

The fan has since posted saying that the police came to her house and she was hospitalized.  It appears she is safe.  That is great!

Suicide is NEVER the answer.. reach out, talk to someone.. anyone.

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

