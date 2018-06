He shared the story on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Seth was approached by House Speaker Paul Ryan and his teenage sons for a photo, and well.. he refused. He says he told Ryan, quote, “I hate what you’re doing to the country at this moment.”

Seth said he felt bad for the kids, since it wasn’t their fault. But added, quote, “They should probably learn that if they like a movie or song, the person who made that probably doesn’t like their dad that much.”