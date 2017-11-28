Shawn Mendes Reveals Some Very Personal Info About Himself

So Shawn Mendes was recently on a radio show in New Zealand and found himself being asked some very personal questions.. such as the age of his oldest lover, how many sexual partners he’s had, the age he lost his virginity, his net worth and more!

He obviously didn’t have to answer them.. however, each time he refused to answer one of the questions, one of the radio hosts received an electric shock from clamps attached to his nipples.

It’s actually a pretty funny clip.. and you can tell Shawn feels bad for dude, so some of the questions he answers.. but certainly not all of them.