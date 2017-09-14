Do Songs on Fergie’s ‘Vulnerable’ New Album — Like ‘Love Is Pain’ — Detail Her Split from Josh Duhamel?
By Dan McMahon
|
Sep 14, 2017 @ 7:37 PM
Russell James

Fergie will finally release her sophomore album next week: Did her split from Josh Duhamel fuel any of the new music?

In December, the singer opened up to PEOPLE about her “autobiographical” forthcoming record.

Indeed, she said the LP — her first since 2006’s The Dutchess — was an outlet through which she could “emotionally explode.”

“There’s one called ‘Love Is Pain’ that’s extremely emotional,” Fergie said of the track that will close the set. “And I have another one called ‘Save It Til Morning’ … a few subjects. They just came from my journals.”

 

HERE is the full story

Related Content

Finally, the meaning of “Despacito.”
new music with Ariana Grande
Pink Picks Taylor Swift Over Katy Perry
Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift
Oops, she did it again…Britney confuses Ariana and...
Why didn’t Selena Gomez play Hannah on ̶...
Comments