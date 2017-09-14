Do Songs on Fergie’s ‘Vulnerable’ New Album — Like ‘Love Is Pain’ — Detail Her Split from Josh Duhamel?

Fergie will finally release her sophomore album next week: Did her split from Josh Duhamel fuel any of the new music?

In December, the singer opened up to PEOPLE about her “autobiographical” forthcoming record.

“I just wanted to … peel back the layers and show my vulnerable side,” she added of the visual album, Double Dutchess , due Sept. 22. “There’s so much vulnerability on my album.”

Indeed, she said the LP — her first since 2006’s The Dutchess — was an outlet through which she could “emotionally explode.”

“There’s one called ‘Love Is Pain’ that’s extremely emotional,” Fergie said of the track that will close the set. “And I have another one called ‘Save It Til Morning’ … a few subjects. They just came from my journals.”

