The Song That Rocked Your Prom, Based on the Year You Graduated

We’re entering prime high school prom season, so Mashable.com put together a list of the songs that rocked YOUR prom…based on the year you graduated, and the song that was big in May of that year.
Here’s the list, for people who had their senior proms between 1990 and 2016…
1990: “Vogue”, Madonna
1991: “I Like the Way”, Hi-Five
1992: “Jump”, Kris Kross
1993: “That’s the Way Love Goes”, Janet Jackson
1994: “I Swear”, All-4-One
1995: “This Is How We Do It”, Montell Jordan
1996: “Tha Crossroads”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
1997: “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G.
1998: “Too Close”, Next
1999: “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin
2000: “Maria Maria”, Santana featuring The Product G&B
2001: “All for You”, Janet Jackson
2002: “Foolish”, Ashanti
2003: “Get Busy”, Sean Paul
2004: “Yeah!”, Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris
2005: “Hollaback Girl”, Gwen Stefani
2006: “SOS”, Rihanna
2007: “Makes Me Wonder”, Maroon 5
2008: “Bleeding Love”, Leona Lewis
2009: “Boom Boom Pow”, The Black Eyed Peas
2010: “OMG”, Usher featuring Will.i.am
2011: “Rolling in the Deep”, Adele
2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye
2013: “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
2014: “All of Me”, John Legend
2015: “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
2016: “One Dance”, Drake