Stars React To The Death Of Tom Petty

We lost another rock legend yesterday! Tom Petty was one of the all-time greats.. and he is gone way too soon!

A ton of stars have shared tributes:

Another great man gone too soon. #TomPetty you were an exceptional talent. Your legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/GsmySCTNfU — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 3, 2017

Today America lost one of its musical giants. Thank you Tom Petty for all the music. To me you will live forever. pic.twitter.com/L6TrMBa6os — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) October 3, 2017

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/ringostarrmusic/status/915010174095564800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Fmusic%2F2017%2F10%2F02%2Ftom-petty-dead-reactions%2F

I feel like today, the music truly died. Can't go see/hear music and be safe and one of the greats just passed. 💔 — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

Shocked & upset 2 hear about #tompetty 'we got lucky when we found u….’…RIP https://t.co/MlqRwhKEWC — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) October 2, 2017

No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 2, 2017

We are heartbroken beyond words. Shattered. Tom Petty’s music has been a huge part of our lives. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/Kfz6WJyv3v — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 2, 2017

Just when I thought today could not get any worse…

R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration. — Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017