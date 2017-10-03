Stars React To The Death Of Tom Petty

We lost another rock legend yesterday! Tom Petty was one of the all-time greats.. and he is gone way too soon!
A ton of stars have shared tributes:
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/FGCVI5yIaa
— Tom Petty (@tompetty) October 3, 2017
Another great man gone too soon. #TomPetty you were an exceptional talent. Your legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/GsmySCTNfU
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 3, 2017
Today America lost one of its musical giants. Thank you Tom Petty for all the music. To me you will live forever. pic.twitter.com/L6TrMBa6os
— Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) October 3, 2017
Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017
https://twitter.com/ringostarrmusic/status/915010174095564800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Fmusic%2F2017%2F10%2F02%2Ftom-petty-dead-reactions%2F
I feel like today, the music truly died. Can't go see/hear music and be safe and one of the greats just passed. 💔
— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017
I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.
“you belong somewhere you feel free.”
💔
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017
I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family.
— Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 2, 2017
Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017
Shocked & upset 2 hear about #tompetty 'we got lucky when we found u….’…RIP https://t.co/MlqRwhKEWC
— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) October 2, 2017
No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 2, 2017
We are heartbroken beyond words. Shattered. Tom Petty’s music has been a huge part of our lives. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/Kfz6WJyv3v
— Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 2, 2017
Just when I thought today could not get any worse…
R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration.
— Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017
My thoughts and prayers go out for the victims & their families of #LasVegas today as well as for @tompetty's friends & family. #TomPetty pic.twitter.com/wMssUUGCs2
— Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 2, 2017