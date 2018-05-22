Stern Talks Trump On David Letterman’s New Show

Howard Stern says Donald Trump was always a great guest on his radio show, because he always said what was on his mind.. and a lot of the time, WOMEN, was what was on Trump’s mind.. and of course, that’s right up Stern’s alley.

In the above clip, Stern recalls a time when he asked Donald to name some of the “great beauties.” Trump replied that models are the great beauties…and when it comes to actresses, he really only sees “6’s and 7’s.”

Stern brought up Angelina Jolie, and Trump said she’s a 7. Then he added, quote, “You know who’s a great beauty? My daughter Ivanka. Now, she’s a 10.”

This episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” hits Netflix on May 31st.