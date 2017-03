Alright, so obviously I am a Bears fan and I was reading the Chicago Tribune and there it was…a BIG concert review for Ariana Grande. Okay, I’ll click, I thought.

The Dangerous Woman tour hit the United Center, which is where the Bulls play to give you context, and apparently the show didn’t do too well.

The concert reviewer praised her voice, but said the show came across as cheap theatrically. Moreover, stated that she struggled to keep time with the back-up dancers.

