Give Taylor Swift credit…

There was a fan that basically missed the majority of Swift’s concert due to seizures, according to a Denver CBS affiliate. Well, Taylor Swift invited that fan backstage. I Mean, that makes up for it; don’t you think? No word on whether Taylor Swift was sweating or not. That is another story and one that is so stupid that I won’t report it.

