Taylor Swift Has Ended Her Bad Blood With Streaming, While Making More Bad Blood With Katy Perry?

Taylor Swift is putting an end to a very public feud…and we’re NOT talking about Katy Perry.

Taylor FINALLY relented, and released all of her albums on the major streaming services at midnight. Her music will now play on Pandora, Tidal, Amazon, and even Spotify, which she freaked out on back in 2014.

Officially, she’s doing it for her fans. She said, quote, “In celebration of ‘1989’ selling over 10 million albums worldwide, and 100 million [songs], Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services.”

But UNOFFICIALLY, the timing is a little suspect.

Her music hit the streaming services at midnight…the exact MINUTE that Katy Perry’s new album “Wisdom” came out.

Now perhaps that’s JUST a coincidence…however, Katy has been talking a lot about their feud while promoting her album, so maybe Taylor made her move? Who knows.. who cares at this point? Lol.. life is too short! Have a great day 🙂