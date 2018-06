Kim Davidson A.K.A. “Toshi” seems to have been fired from Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” world tour. He had been a back-up dancer for Swift since 2014, but he posted a meme that sparked outrage last month.

The Australian women lost their soccer match and Davidson posted a meme in “Back to the future” font saying Back to the kitchen. He later apologized, but hasn’t been seen on the tour this month and his name is now off of the program and end credits.

