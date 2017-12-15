Is Taylor Swift completely tone-deaf to the problems of average people?

Taylor Swift just turned 28-years-old on December 13 and Tweeted out that 2017 couldn’t have been any better. I suppose with regards to the success of her album “Reputation” that is absolutely true. However, a PLETHORA of people immediately seized upon Swift’s words and labeled her tone deaf. What about Mass shootings? What about Manchester? What about Net Neutrality? These are just some of the examples of individuals stating that Swift is essentially above us, thus doesn’t share any worries or concern of the average person.

