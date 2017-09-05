Taylor Swift hits No. 1, sets streaming record

After 16 weeks, the “song of the summer” has been dethroned by “Look What You Made Me Do,” the lead single from Taylor Swift‘s new album, “Reputation.”

As Billboard notes, the song has jumped from No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 , where it initially debuted based on a few days of airplay, to No. 1.

This is Swift’s fifth No. 1 on the Hot 100 and, believe it or not, she’s the first woman to top the chart this year. What’s more, “Look What You Made Me Do” is the first song by a woman without a male artist joining her to hit No. 1 since 2015, when Adele released “Hello.”

Click HERE for the full story