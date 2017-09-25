Taylor Swift knocked out of top spot on the billboard HOT 100 by whom?

I’m sorry, the new Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because Cardi B has dethroned “Look What You Made Me Do” from its three-week reign atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi first gained viral acclaim online due to her Vine and Instagram videos, which led to her casting in VH1’s reality series Love and Hip-Hop: New York. She joined the series in its sixth season and remained on it for two years as it chronicled her rise to fame as a former stripper. During her tenure on the series, Cardi released a mixtape titled Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1, but it was Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2, released after leaving reality television, that signaled her future as a breakout hip-hop artist.

The 24-year-old Bronx native was signed to Atlantic Records in February and dropped her debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” in June. The song, subtitled “Money Moves,” entered the Hot 100 at #85 on July 22. It quickly became a runaway success this summer and lead to a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, which helped “Bodak” rise to #2 on the charts. From there, fans waited to see if Cardi would be able to take the #1 spot from Taylor Swift, whose first song in the wake of a prolonged hiatus had quickly ascended the charts.

HERE is the full story