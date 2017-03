I don’t lie to you. I don’t like everything that we play and frankly that is part of the fun of it for me. And, I am glad to not be censored like a robot having to fain praise for certain artists. Having said that…I am personally not a fan of Taylor Swift’s music, but a lot of you are and that is OKAY with me.

For the fans, check out this article talking about cryptic hints that she has been leaving on her Instagram.

LINK.