SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson, whom hosted the billboard music awards, performed a medley of songs that included Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The cameras caught Taylor Swift making faces like she smelled dog sh*t and flippantly playing with her finger nails. She was incredibly disrespectful in my opinion.

Click Here for the full story.