Taylor Swift receives retribution from the DJ that allegedly groped her.

Taylor Swift was on the cover of Time Magazine’s person of the year this week. And, make no mistake about…it was in part to her standing up to being groped. If you recall there was a radio DJ that allegedly grabbed Taylor’s backside, polite euphemism. and then in turn she allegedly got him fired.

That guy’s name is Dave Mueller and he sued Swift-Swift sued him etc. In the end he lost and had to pay her $1. Well, Mueller advises that he did in fact pay her the $1 courtesy of a Sacagawea coin. Read HERE about all of the madness. (I didn’t personally write this story in the hyperlink.)