Taylor Swift sent flowers to female officer shot in Las Vegas shooting

Taylor Swift sent bouquets of flowers to a California police department on Monday after one of its officers was shot during the Las Vegas massacre that left at least 59 people.

The 27-year-old singer sent the flowers to Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, LAPD intel analyst Kimberlee Binder wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. The department confirmed one of its officers was shot Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, an open-air country music event held outside the Mandalay Bay hotel.

“Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect,” Binder wrote in the caption of a picture of a bouquet.

