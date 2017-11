It’s true! T Swift sold 1.29 million copies of “Reputation” in its first week of release, which of course is good enough to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200…but it’s also the best sales week since 2015, when Adele released “25”.

And get this, the rest of the Billboard 200 Album Chart accounts for a total of just 723,000 copies in album sales…meaning “Reputation” outsold the other 199 albums on the chart, combined!

Taylor power!