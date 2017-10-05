Taylor Swift Talks Tom Petty’s Legacy: ‘He Motivated Thousands of Guitarists to Learn to Play’

In the wake of Tom Petty’s untimely death on Monday (Oct. 2) at age 66, many artists have paid their respects to the late rock icon. Taylor Swift, a longtime Petty fan, told Rolling Stoneexactly what he meant to her.

“To me, Tom Petty represented a kind of songwriting I idolized: complex simplicity,” Swift said. “It said so much in the lyrics, the concepts, the stories, the message, the nuances… but always brought you back to a hook that got stuck in everyone’s head.”

Swift continued to suggest that Petty was part of the reason she first picked up a guitar and learned to play. “He motivated thousands of guitarists to learn to play just because they wanted to be able to play ‘Free Fallin.’ Count me as one of them,” the singer said.

HERE is the full story