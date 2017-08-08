Taylor Swift Trial.. Lawyers Are Trying To Keep Her Diehard Fans Off The Jury

So you’ve probably heard.. Taylor Swift is going on trial later this month.

If you haven’t heard, a former radio DJ named David Mueller, known on the air as Jackson, is suing Taylor for defamation, after she claimed he grabbed her backside during a meet-and-greet back in 2013.

He lost his job…but Taylor insists it happened, and she’s filed a countersuit for sexual harassment.

Jury selection is happening now and naturally, the lawyers opposing Taylor are trying to keep her biggest fans from stacking the jury. In an effort to expose their fandom, they have a questionnaire for prospective jurors.

It includes stuff like:

Have you listened to Taylor Swift on the radio?

Have you watched one of Taylor’s videos?

Have you read a blog about her?

Have you bought a Taylor Swift album?

Have you “intentionally listened to Taylor through an online service”?

Have you gone to one of her concerts?

Taylor was actually in the courtroom in Denver yesterday to witness the jury selection. The trial will probably take a little over a week, and she IS expected to take the witness stand. If she wins her countersuit, she’ll donate the money to charity.