Taylor Swift writing Camila Cabello’s next album?

Camila Cabello’s album “Camila” is undeniably a smash hit backed with hits such as Havana and Never be the same. Well, the label is wanting to keep the money machine rolling. Thus, it wants a new album as soon as possible.

Well, Taylor Swift, whom Cabello is currently touring with, is said to be helping her with new song ideas. To be specific Swift is working on tracks and hooks, but nothing can be recorded to the fall. The label is allegedly pushing for a new record by 2019.

