Taylor Swift’s Awards-Season Dominance Has Begun

Batten down the pop hatches, for Taylor SwiftAwards Season has already arrived—just one proper single into her new era. On Wednesday, the MTV E.M.A. nominations were announced, and Swift is leading the pack; she picked up six of them, including a best-video nod for “Look What You Made Me Do.” For sheer numbers, she narrowly beat out Shawn Mendes, who has five nods, and Ed Sheeranand Kendrick Lamar, who both have four apiece.

Swift’s nominations are for: best video, best U.S. act, best pop, best look, biggest fans, and best artist. She’s up against several heavy hitters in those categories, including Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and her own ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. The E.M.A.s, hosted by Rita Ora, will air on November 12.

Reminder: so far, Swift has released just one music video based on her unreleased next album, and only two songs. Yet the juggernaut that is the cult of Taylor has already rolled into action, giving us a preview of what’s to come when other, bigger music awards shows come around. Due to its November 10 release date, Reputation won’t be eligible for the Grammys until 2019—which means we’re in it for the longest of hauls. Remember how lengthy the 1989era was? That album was released in 2014, and Swift spent the next two years scooping up awards for it. And it’s easy to assume that next year’s Grammys will still find a way to be an obsessive Swiftian lovefest, as they tend to be when she drops a new album—even if Swift is merely performing her gangly side-stage dance rather than racking up trophies herself.

