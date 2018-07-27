Taylor Swift’s dad is Billy Corgan?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Preface: don’t call this click bait. I know there is a hater out there dying to say it!

I went on vacation and chaos ensued. I mean, literally Demi Lovato overdosed…allegedly. And, now some people are suggesting that Taylor Swift’s father is Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins. I didn’t make-up this story, although I confess to propagating it. Someone created a meme with their faces together and everything. I mean, theoretically Billy was in his 20’s when Taylor was born in 1989. However, Mr. Corgan wanted to set the record straight and announced he is in fact NOT her dad.

Click HERE for the the full story and read all of the madness.