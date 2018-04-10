Taylor Swift’s dynamic ticket pricing strategy explained.

I posted a story, a few months back, talking about Taylor Swift’s upcoming reputation world tour dramatically underselling tickets. Well, that is in part due to dynamic pricing. For example, it was approx. $900 for a third row seat back in January.

The same seat is now down to $550 or so. Essentially, Taylor is using a system that will allow Ticketmaster/Live Nation to sell tickets above face value. This is allegedly to keep pace with Stubhub or seat geek etc. However, at the end of the day this does hurt the average family.

You probably didn’t expect to read about supply and demand on my blog and I don’t want to get into it either. Apparently, this could be the wave of the future. Other big stars are implementing this tactic as well.

For full details on all of this click HERE for the full story.