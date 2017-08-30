Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Breaks Multiple Records

Taylor Swift is now one of the industry’s top record-breakers, racking up the most views for a pair of videos for “Look What You Made Me Do,” the first single from her new album “Reputation.”

Released Aug. 25, Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” single was accompanied by an animated lyric video that became the most-watched lyric video in its first day of release, notching 19 million views within 24 hours, easily zooming past the Chainsmokers-Coldplay collaboration “Something Like This,” which had 9 million day one views earlier this year. Swift’s lyric clip – an homage to the vintage title sequence style made famous by graphic artist Saul Bass – has now logged more than 50 million views.

