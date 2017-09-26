Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Gets the Tango Treatment on ‘Dancing With The Stars’:
By Dan McMahon
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 8:28 PM

Taylor Swift can get any party started, even when it’s ballroom night.

Paralympic gold medalist and ESPN TV personality Victoria Arlen and her dancing partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy chose Tay Tay’s “Look What You Made Me Do” to get their two-person party going with a tango on Dancing with the Stars’ Season 25 Ballroom Night.

The sexy dance routine earned a standing ovation and a lot of love online. And from the judges, a 24: tied for the highest score of the night.

 

Click HERE for the full story and to watch the performance

Related Content

All 115 of Taylor Swift’s Songs, Ranked
Taylor Swift’s home delacared an historical ...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Sh...
What caused Taylor Swift to break her Instagram si...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Breaks M...
Taylor Swift is working on new music
Comments