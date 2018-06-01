Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour Is Already Setting Records

Nothing surprises me anymore with T Swift. I remember when she first started out in country music and every time she would win an award or be recognized for whatever reason she would seem so blown away, almost as if she couldn’t believe her name had been called. Those days are long gone.. now, you expect Taylor to win. You expect her albums to move a ton of copies in the first week of release.. and you figure her concerts will sell out.

So maybe this isn’t surprising, but T’s Reputation Tour is already HUGE and is setting records!

