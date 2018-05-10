Taylor Takes A Shot At Kim K

Taylor Swift launched her ‘Reputation Tour’ in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday, and at the beginning of the show she called out Kim Kardashian for calling her a snake back in 2016.. saying that she’s using the snake theme with the new album and tour because “someone” called her that on social media, and rather than have it hurt her, she wants it to strengthen her.

Way to turn a negative in to a postive, I guess?

Check out the clip:

https://twitter.com/TSwiftNZBU/status/994093036282916866

She even has a giant snake as part of her stage set:

https://twitter.com/TSwiftNZBU/status/994072581664919555