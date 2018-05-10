Taylor Takes A Shot At Kim K
By Brock Mathews
|
May 10, 2018 @ 3:43 PM

Taylor Swift launched her ‘Reputation Tour’ in Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday, and at the beginning of the show she called out Kim Kardashian for calling her a snake back in 2016.. saying that she’s using the snake theme with the new album and tour because “someone” called her that on social media, and rather than have it hurt her, she wants it to strengthen her.

Way to turn a negative in to a postive, I guess?

Check out the clip:

https://twitter.com/TSwiftNZBU/status/994093036282916866

She even has a giant snake as part of her stage set:

https://twitter.com/TSwiftNZBU/status/994072581664919555

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch These Guys At A Rodeo Play “Last Man Standing” With A Real Bull WATCH: Jennifer Garner’s “Joys” Of Motherhood Video An Intruder Spent The Night In Rihanna’s Hollywood Home Justin Bieber Would Like You To Know That Celebrities’ Lives Are NOT Happier Than Yours The Taylor Swift/Katy Perry Feud Is Finally Over Katy Perry extends olive branch to Taylor Swift.
Comments