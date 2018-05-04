That’s Just What I Like By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | May 4, 2018 @ 4:06 PM What is Jenna really into right now? She’s really digging new music from Post Malone, Barnana organic plantain chips and the Netflix of horror films called “Shudder”… Plus, get the best spam call blocker Hiya app on iTunes! JennaKidd Kraddick Morning ShowThat's Just What I Like SHARE RELATED CONTENT Florida Family Flyaways Shut Up! Interview With Cash Me Outside Girl WATCH: Miss America Cara Mund Live In Studio! This Is A Real Mom Moment! Amazon Will Now Deliver Packages To Your Trunk?! 12-Year-Old Boy Steals Credit Card & Flies To Bali