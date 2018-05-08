You may (or may not) recall a couple years ago, a neuroscientist conducted a study to determine the 10 most uplifting songs. For his analysis, he focused on technical things, such lyrical theme, musical key, and tempo.

Also, as part of the study he surveyed music lovers on the moods certain songs inspired in them.

So without further ado, here are the ’10 Most Uplifting Songs,’ according to science:

1. “Don’t Stop Me Now“, Queen, 1978

2. “Dancing Queen“, ABBA, 1976

3. “Good Vibrations“, The Beach Boys, 1966

4. “Uptown Girl“, Billy Joel, 1983

5. “Eye of the Tiger“, Survivor, 1982

6. “I’m a Believer“, The Monkees, 1966

7. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun“, Cyndi Lauper, 1983

8. “Living on a Prayer“, Bon Jovi, 1986

9. “I Will Survive“, Gloria Gaynor, 1978

10. “Walking on Sunshine“, Katrina & the Waves, 1985