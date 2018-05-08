The 10 Most Uplifting Songs, According To Science
By Brock Mathews
|
May 8, 2018 @ 1:32 PM

You may (or may not) recall a couple years ago, a neuroscientist conducted a study to determine the 10 most uplifting songs.  For his analysis, he focused on technical things, such lyrical theme, musical key, and tempo.

Also, as part of the study he surveyed music lovers on the moods certain songs inspired in them.

So without further ado, here are the ’10 Most Uplifting Songs,’ according to science:

1.  Don’t Stop Me NowQueen, 1978

2.  Dancing QueenABBA, 1976

3.  Good VibrationsThe Beach Boys, 1966

4.  Uptown GirlBilly Joel, 1983

5.  Eye of the TigerSurvivor, 1982

6.  I’m a BelieverThe Monkees, 1966

7.  Girls Just Wanna Have FunCyndi Lauper, 1983

8.  Living on a PrayerBon Jovi, 1986

9.  I Will SurviveGloria Gaynor, 1978

10.  Walking on SunshineKatrina & the Waves, 1985

