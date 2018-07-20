The Brady Bunch House Is For Sale

The “Brady Bunch” house is on the market, and the asking price is $1.88 million.

Only the outside of the house was used on the show, but if you were a child of the ’70s or ’80s, you’ll still recognize it immediately . . . even though it does have a few new, more modern features.

The house is in Studio City, California. It was built in 1959 and it’s 2,400 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The real estate listing claims it’s the second-most photographed home in America, after the White House.

