Drake gave up nearly a million dollars by not initially releasing “Scorpion” on Cd.

Preface: I’m a hundred and thirty-seven-old and I refuse to let the CD format die. I love CD and the IPOD both of which have been swallowed up by streaming. However, according to Billboard, CD sales still brought home over $1 billion dollars in revenue last year. 2017!

Well, Drake didn’t get the memo. His new double album “Scorpion” of course went to number one on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. However, Drake didn’t release it on CD for two weeks after streaming began. This allegedly has cost Drake nearly half a million bucks.

Click HERE for the fascinating read.