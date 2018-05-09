The Taylor Swift/Katy Perry Feud Is Finally Over
By Brock Mathews
|
May 9, 2018 @ 2:45 PM

I don’t even know what to think these days.. first, North Korea seemingly extended an olive branch to South Korea.. and now, the cold war between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry is ending?!

Apparently, Katy sent Taylor an actual olive branch with a note apologizing for the beef, and Taylor says it “meant so much” to her.

You can only see a portion of the note…but it appears to say, quote, “Hey old friend, I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us.  I really want to clear the air.”  It goes on to say she’s “deeply sorry” about something, but the rest is blocked by the envelope.

Such tremendous news this afternoon! 🙂

Here’s the video Taylor posted in response to Katy’s peace offering..

