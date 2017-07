If you’re lazy, this is GREAT news. And if you’re not lazy, it’s even better news, because it’s an EXCUSE to give in to your slothful impulses.

According to a new study out of Stanford University, people who just THINK about exercise and consider themselves healthy live longer than people who think they’re out of shape.

The researchers found that when people BELIEVED they were in shape, it actually led to drops in their weight, body fat, and blood pressure.

Think positively! 🙂