This Might Be The Weirdest MMA Fight You’ve Ever Seen!

In a crazy MMA fight over the weekend, a guy pretended he was injured, then sprang up and punched his opponent, knocking him down. Then he got on top and started wailing on him. But after a while, the guy on TOP tapped out, because he didn’t want to keep beating on his opponent.

Check out the fight:

So to recap.. Johnathan Ivey fakes a heart attack, drops Travis Fulton, proceeds to follow up with GNP… then decides he can't punch his idol in the face anymore and taps out. #mmathings pic.twitter.com/grK54YhOe0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2018

As it turns out Ivey did it out of RESPECT, because he didn’t want to just keep wailing on the guy. Fulton’s been fighting for more than 20 years, and he’s one of Ivey’s IDOLS.