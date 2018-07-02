This Might Be The Weirdest MMA Fight You’ve Ever Seen!
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 2, 2018 @ 7:40 PM

In a crazy MMA fight over the weekend, a guy pretended he was injured, then sprang up and punched his opponent, knocking him down.  Then he got on top and started wailing on him.  But after a while, the guy on TOP tapped out, because he didn’t want to keep beating on his opponent.

Check out the fight:

As it turns out Ivey did it out of RESPECT, because he didn’t want to just keep wailing on the guy.  Fulton’s been fighting for more than 20 years, and he’s one of Ivey’s IDOLS.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Got Trapped On A Malfunctioning Floating Stage Nicki Minaj Giving Out College Scholarships Justin Bieber’s Mercedes SLS Broke Down While Out With His GF This Is Why You NEVER Feed Sharks WATCH: Woman Touches An Electric Fence And Wets Her Pants Who Knew Lebron Was Signing In LA First? Apparently Chrissy Teigen Did!
Comments