Today is National Pizza Day. Yeah.. give it up for National Pizza Day! Here are some results from a new survey celebrating National Pizza Day:

57% of people say they LOVE pizza (that number seems kinda low to me!)

41% say they wouldn’t go as far as to say they love it, but they like it a lot.

2% say they hate pizza. How can you hate pizza?!

30% of us eat pizza at least once a week.

22% of us can eat an entire pizza by ourselves.

4% of women say they’d rather eat pizza than have a boyfriend. 3% of men would choose eating pizza over having a girlfriend…I dunno about all that.. lol

See a list of all the pizza chains with specials for today HERE. Happy National Pizza Day to YOU! 🙂