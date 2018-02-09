Today Is National Pizza Day!
By Brock Mathews
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 3:55 PM

Today is National Pizza Day.  Yeah.. give it up for National Pizza Day!  Here are some results from a new survey celebrating National Pizza Day:

  • 57% of people say they LOVE pizza (that number seems kinda low to me!)
  • 41% say they wouldn’t go as far as to say they love it, but they like it a lot.
  • 2% say they hate pizza.  How can you hate pizza?!
  • 30% of us eat pizza at least once a week.
  • 22% of us can eat an entire pizza by ourselves.
  • 4% of women say they’d rather eat pizza than have a boyfriend.  3% of men would choose eating pizza over having a girlfriend…I dunno about all that.. lol

See a list of all the pizza chains with specials for today HERE.  Happy National Pizza Day to YOU! 🙂

Comments