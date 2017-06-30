Tom Holland Calls The Show
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Jun 30, 2017 @ 1:45 PM

Tom Holland, the latest actor to play Spider-Man, joined us on the phone and Kellie can’t wait to sport him in everything he does! Watch the trailer for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” below.

Plus, a Friday Flashback with Big Al as “Spider-Mack”

 

