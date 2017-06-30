Tom Holland Calls The Show By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | Jun 30, 2017 @ 1:45 PM Tom Holland, the latest actor to play Spider-Man, joined us on the phone and Kellie can’t wait to sport him in everything he does! Watch the trailer for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” below. Plus, a Friday Flashback with Big Al as “Spider-Mack” Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Related Content Love Letters To Kellie: Wedding Edition New Contest Alert! Meet Big Al Meet J-Si Part-Time Justin & Nick Interview Ludacris Kellie Broke Her Fiancé’s Son