Tommy Tutone’s “867-5309 / Jenny” Is No Longer The Most Successful Phone Number To Chart On The Billboard Hot 100

For 35 years, Tommy Tutone’s “867-5309/Jenny” was the highest charting PHONE NUMBER on the Hot 100. It peaked at #4 in 1982.
But now “1-800-273-8255” by Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid has surpassed it to become the highest charting phone number.
This week, “1-800-273-8255” jumped from #5 to #3.
Other eligible phone number songs are:
- “634-5789 (Soulsville, U.S.A.)” by Wilson Pickett, which peaked at #13 in 1966
- “Beechwood 4-5789” by The Marvelettes, which peaked at #17 in 1962
- “853-5937” by Squeeze, which peaked at #32 in 1988
- “911” by Wyclef Jean, which hit at #38 in 2000
- “777-9311” by The Time, which hit at #88 in 1982.