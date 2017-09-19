Tommy Tutone’s “867-5309 / Jenny” Is No Longer The Most Successful Phone Number To Chart On The Billboard Hot 100

For 35 years, Tommy Tutone’s “867-5309/Jenny” was the highest charting PHONE NUMBER on the Hot 100. It peaked at #4 in 1982.

But now “1-800-273-8255” by Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid has surpassed it to become the highest charting phone number.

This week, “1-800-273-8255” jumped from #5 to #3.

Other eligible phone number songs are: