Top New Year’s Resolutions For 2018

According to a new survey, 32% of people say they aren’t making any New Year’s resolutions this year.

So I guess the other 68% of us believe this will finally be the year we’ll set some resolutions that we’ll keep beyond January!

No real surprises, but check out the top ten resolutions people are making for 2018:

1. Eat better.

2. Exercise more.

3. Spend less money.

4. Take better care of themselves, like getting more sleep.

5. Read more books.

6. Learn a new skill

7. Get a new job.

8. Make new friends.

9. Get a new hobby.

10. Focus more on their appearance.