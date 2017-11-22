Avoid These Topics At Thanksgiving Dinner To Avoid Starting A Fight!
07/06/2015 - Donald Trump - 2015 Hank's Yanks Golf Classic - Trump Golf Links Ferry Point - New York City, NY, USA - Keywords: Vertical, Person, Incidental People, Man, Sports, Portrait, Arts Culture and Entertainment, Attending, Celebrity, Celebrities, Golf Links Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Janet Mayer / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1
According to a new survey, President Trump is by far the #1 topic that could start a fight on Thanksgiving. Not surprisingly, almost all the topics to avoid are political.
The top five are Trump, Finances, Healthcare, The Economy, and Immigration.
Six through ten include: Gay Marriage, Congress, Terrorism, The Environment, and Foreign Policy
Don’t discuss those topics and all should be well.. Happy Thanksgiving! 🙂