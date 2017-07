Kellie was feeling a little silly last night after a couple of drinks and she shared this fun video. Watch, listen and sing-along! 🙂

Y'all have a good night! #abracabooYES @asandwichandsomelovin @asandwichandsomelovin #kiddnation A post shared by Kellie Rasberry (@kellierasberry) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT