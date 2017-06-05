Some Unforgettable Moments From Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Check out some of the most powerful moments from Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert:

Watch Ariana Grande's emotional speech to One Love Manchester "The kind of love and unity we're displaying is what the world needs right now." Heartfelt words from Ariana Grande at One Love Manchester. Posted by BBC Music on Sunday, June 4, 2017

An Emotional Justin Bieber Performs “Cold Water”

Miley Cyrus Joins Pharrell To Perform “Happy”

Ariana Joins The Black Eyed Peas To Perform “Where Is The Love”

All The Show’s Artists Joined Ariana On Stage For “One Last Time”

Ariana Grande & Chris Martin Sing Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger”

Ariana Closed It Out By Singing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”

The British Red Cross confirmed that over $12 million has been raised for the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’ so far, with $3 million coming during the three-hour benefit through text and online donations.

#OneLoveManchester