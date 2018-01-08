Update On Kellie’s House And Big Al’s Gym Relationship
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 12:44 PM

Kellie gives us an update after water was leaking from the ceiling.

And Big Al finally went back to the gym and ran into his gym girlfriend… They interacted. Was it love at first sight? We have an update for you!

