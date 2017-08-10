UPDATE: Taylor Swift Trial – Taylor Takes The Stand

Taylor Swift has taken the stand.. saying, quote, “It happened to me…this is not alleged”.

Check out some other quotes from her testimony:

“What Mr. Mueller did was very intentional”

“I am critical of your client for sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass”

“This is what happened, it happened to me, I know it was him”

“I am being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions and not mine”

“Gabe, this is a photo of him with his hand up my skirt…with his hand on my ass”

“He did not touch my rib. He did not touch my hand. He grabbed my bare ass”

“He stayed latched on to my bare ass … as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable”

Taylor’s mom testified yesterday saying, quote, “She couldn’t believe that after he grabbed her, that she thanked them for being there”…then going on to say, “It was just destroying her that she said that…as a parent it made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment.”

Here’s the meet & greet picture (courtesy of TMZ) where Taylor says the incident took place:

