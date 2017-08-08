Usher’s New Accusers Have Come Forward

So all of a sudden, people are coming forward accusing Usher of exposing them to the herpes virus.

One of the three new people held a press conference yesterday along with her lawyer.

Her name is Quantasia Sharpton and she claims Usher picked her out at a concert and had sex with her without telling her that he had it. She does NOT have herpes, but apparently, one of the other two DOES.

And one of those two is a MAN, who allegedly had some oral relations with Usher. An attorney representing all three of them says even MORE people have contacted her…so it’s possible we could see more lawsuits.

Of course, it’s still not definitive that Usher has herpes or that he exposed anyone to the virus.

It’s worth noting that all of this hysteria rose from news reports that he paid a woman $1.1 million several years ago after giving it to her.

Also worth noting that she recently tweeted that she needed money, tweeting quote, “I need some money.”

