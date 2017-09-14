Video Of A Falling Tree That Narrowly Misses A Car By Brock Mathews | Sep 14, 2017 @ 7:37 PM Wow. Talk about a close call! Somebody in Georgia posted dashcam video of Hurricane Irma knocking down a tree that just misses landing on the car in front of them. The woman who was driving was shaken up but not injured. Related Content John Mayer Talks About Replacing Alcohol With Pot,... Latest On The Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Sho... WATCH: A Family With A Baby Got Booted Off A Delta... WATCH: Parrot Sing Rihanna’s Part In “... Justin Bieber Is The First Male Artist To Debut At... LISTEN: New Justin Bieber Song “Friends̶...